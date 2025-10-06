Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Armenia to establish European Integration Department at Foreign Ministry

    Region
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 20:03
    Armenia to establish European Integration Department at Foreign Ministry

    By the decision of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a European Integration Department- a main professional structural subdivision of the ministry- will be established in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia by separating it from the European Department, Report informs via Armenpress.

    According to the e-Government website, another change in the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerns the merger of the Political Programming Department with the Diplomatic Operations Coordination Department.

    Armenia Foreign Ministry Nikol Pashinyan European Integration Department
    Ermənistan XİN-də Avropaya İnteqrasiya Departamenti yaradılacaq
    В МИД Армении будет создан департамент евроинтеграции

    Latest News

    20:37

    Azerbaijani women's 3x3 basketball team wins silver at CIS Games

    Team sports
    20:33

    Ursula von der Leyen calls for European unity to overcome challenges

    Other countries
    20:25

    Illinois and Chicago sue Trump administration over deployment of National Guard

    Other countries
    20:03

    Armenia to establish European Integration Department at Foreign Ministry

    Region
    19:46

    Turkish FM Hakan Fidan arrives in Azerbaijan for OTS meetings

    Foreign policy
    19:30

    Israel and Hamas start indirect talks in Egypt

    Other countries
    19:21

    Binali Yildirim: OTS summit in Azerbaijan a historic meeting for Turkic unity

    Foreign policy
    18:58

    119 people suffer food poisoning at girls' dormitory in Türkiye

    Region
    18:46

    Man arrested over planned synagogue attack in Russia's Pyatigorsk

    Region
    All News Feed