Armenia to establish European Integration Department at Foreign Ministry
Region
- 06 October, 2025
- 20:03
By the decision of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a European Integration Department- a main professional structural subdivision of the ministry- will be established in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia by separating it from the European Department, Report informs via Armenpress.
According to the e-Government website, another change in the structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerns the merger of the Political Programming Department with the Diplomatic Operations Coordination Department.
