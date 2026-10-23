Dmytro Shlapachenko: UN plans to expand its activities in Karabakh

The United Nations intends to expand its activities in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko told journalists on the sidelines of a high-level strategic dialogue on the Azerbaijan-UN partnership.

According to Report's correspondent in Khankandi, he said that marking another anniversary of the UN's founding in Garabagh carried symbolic significance.

"Azerbaijan has a clear vision for the development of the Karabakh region. The UN is ready to share its expertise with Azerbaijan in this regard. The UN is also ready to support Garabagh University. In this connection, we proposed that staff from various UN agencies deliver lectures there starting in January 2027. We believe that the development of this university is of great importance to the region. Overall, we intend to expand our activities in the Garabagh region," Shlapachenko said.