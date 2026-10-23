Arsène Wenger visits Hovsan Competition Complex ahead of U-15 World Cup in Baku

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FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger has visited the Hovsan Competition Complex in Baku.

According to Report, the 77-year-old French football official inspected the facilities and reviewed preparations at the venue.

The former Arsenal manager is in Baku in connection with the upcoming FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival.

The tournament will be held from October 24-30 at the Hovsan Competition Complex, while the opening and final matches will take place at Baku Crystal Hall.

The first matches are scheduled for October 24. The event, expected to feature teams from 189 countries and nearly 1,000 matches, will bring together young footballers from around the world.

Azerbaijan will play its opening match against Timor-Leste on October 24 at 19:30 (GMT+4) at Crystal Hall. The national team will then face Andorra at 12:45 and Australia at 19:30 on October 25, with both matches taking place on Field 10A of the Hovsan Competition Complex.

The team will also meet Israel at 11:30 and Haiti at 18:15 on October 26 at the same venue.