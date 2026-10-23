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    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities

    Tourism
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:35
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities

    Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased their tourism opportunities during a series of events titled "Highlights of the Silk Road Roadshow 2026" in Berlin and Munich, Germany; Stockholm, Sweden; and Helsinki, Finland.

    According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the joint presentations by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Uzbekistan's National PR Centre were held on October 19–22. European tour operators and travel agents were introduced to the rich historical and cultural heritage of both countries, their tourism potential and joint tour itineraries.

    B2B meetings involving 50 industry representatives were held in each city, showcasing tourism products and exploring prospects for cooperation. A cultural programme featuring traditional Azerbaijani and Uzbek music and dance was also organised.

    Around 15 tourism industry partners from the two countries took part in the events, including seven Azerbaijani destination management companies (DMCs). Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) participated in the Berlin event, Turkish Airlines in Berlin and Munich, while Uzbekistan Airways and Centrum Air took part in all four cities.

    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanın turizm imkanları Avropanın dörd şəhərində təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Туристический потенциал Азербайджана и Узбекистана презентовали в городах Европы
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    44 filmi

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