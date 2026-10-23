Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
Cultural policy
- 23 October, 2026
- 14:28
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On October 23, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented the Istiglal Order to People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service, cited by Report.
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