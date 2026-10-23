Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order

    Cultural policy
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:28
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order

    On October 23, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented the Istiglal Order to People's Artist Farhad Khalilov, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service, cited by Report.

    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Ilham Aliyev Istiglal Order
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Fərhad Xəlilova "İstiqlal" ordenini təqdim edib - Yenilənib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев вручил Фархаду Халилову орден "Истиглал"
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:38
    Ship carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens sinks in Black Sea after drone strike
    Incident
    14:35
    Photo
    Tourism potential of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan showcased in European cities
    Tourism
    14:28
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev presents Farhad Khalilov with Istiglal Order
    Cultural policy
    14:18
    Photo
    High-level strategic dialogue on Azerbaijan-UN partnership underway in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    14:10
    Jaishankar: Azerbaijan and India have a long history of cultural ties
    Other
    14:00
    Jaishankar invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit India
    Foreign policy
    13:56
    India, Azerbaijan agree to expand investment cooperation
    Foreign policy
    13:49
    India welcomes Azerbaijan–Armenia peace process, Jaishankar says
    Foreign policy
    13:48
    Azerbaijani, Indian foreign ministers discuss South Caucasus geopolitics
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed