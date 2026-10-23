Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Ship carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens sinks in Black Sea after drone strike

    Incident
    • 23 October, 2026
    • 14:38
    Ship carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens sinks in Black Sea after drone strike

    The Comoros-flagged cargo ship Horev, carrying Azerbaijani and Ukrainian citizens, sank in the Black Sea following a suspected drone strike.

    According to Report, citing Digi24, the incident occurred approximately 13 nautical miles from the Romanian port of Constanța.

    Romanian naval authorities said 13 people were on board: 10 Ukrainian citizens and three Azerbaijani citizens.

    One crew member was killed, three went missing and nine were rescued, according to the available information. The nationality of the deceased has not yet been disclosed.

    Preliminary reports indicate that a drone struck the vessel, triggering a fire on board before it sank. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been established.

    The Maritime Coordination Centre received a distress signal from the vessel at around 10:00 local time, prompting Romanian authorities to launch a rescue operation.

    Romania's naval authorities are coordinating search-and-rescue efforts, with the Coast Guard and the Romanian Agency for Saving Human Life at Sea also taking part. Rescue vessels have been dispatched to the area to search for the three missing crew members.

    According to Digi24, the vessel was outside Romania's territorial waters but close to the country's maritime boundary. The origin of the suspected drone has not yet been confirmed.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Black Sea Drone attack
    Qara dənizdə Azərbaycan vətəndaşlarının olduğu gəmi PUA zərbəsindən sonra batıb
    Судно с гражданами Азербайджана на борту затонуло в Черном море после удара БПЛА
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:11
    Video of reception of India's FM posted on Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts
    Foreign policy
    16:03
    KazMunayGas plans to export 1.7 million tons of oil via BTC in 2026
    Energy
    15:59
    Brent reaches nearly $115 - Update-2
    Energy
    15:49
    OPEC Fund approves $250 million for Istanbul rail bypass
    Infrastructure
    15:31
    Azerbaijan plans 12.4% increase in science funding for 2027
    Finance
    15:21
    Huseyn Huseynov: Shusha and Nakhchivan selected as pilot cities for localizing SDGs
    Business
    15:06
    Azerbaijan–India relations: stronger political dialogue opens up new prospects for cooperation
    Analytics
    14:59
    Russia and Ukraine exchange prisoners based on 270 to 270 formula
    Other countries
    14:53
    Kajsa Ollongren: EU intends to develop its partnership with Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed