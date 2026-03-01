Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon

    Region
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 19:38
    Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon

    The United States and Israel should not expect Iran's political system to change - such a goal is impossible, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    "If their aim is regime change, it cannot be achieved," Araghchi noted.

    He stressed that the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will not help Iran's enemies reach their objectives.

    The foreign minister also stated that Iran's new supreme leader will be selected within one or two days.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran supreme leader Ali Khamenei
    Əraqçi: İranın yeni ali rəhbəri yaxın günlərdə seçiləcək
    Арагчи: Нового верховного лидера Ирана выберут в ближайшие дни

    Latest News

    19:38

    Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon

    Region
    19:31

    3 US service members killed in military operation against Iran

    Other countries
    19:08
    Photo

    Turkish, Tajik citizens evacuated to Azerbaijan

    Region
    18:55

    Ahmadinejad's relatives deny death news

    Region
    18:49

    Azerbaijan, UAE FMs discuss Middle East escalation

    Foreign policy
    18:30

    Azerbaijani, Uzbek FMs discuss allied relations

    Foreign policy
    18:15

    Six dead, dozens injured in Iran's rocket attack on Israel

    Other countries
    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    All News Feed