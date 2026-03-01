Araghchi: Iran to choose new supreme leader soon
Region
01 March, 2026
- 19:38
The United States and Israel should not expect Iran's political system to change - such a goal is impossible, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera, Report informs.
"If their aim is regime change, it cannot be achieved," Araghchi noted.
He stressed that the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will not help Iran's enemies reach their objectives.
The foreign minister also stated that Iran's new supreme leader will be selected within one or two days.
