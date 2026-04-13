Araghchi: Iran engaged with US in good faith to end war

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a good-faith dialogue was held with the United States to end the war, Report informs.

"In intensive talks at the highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with the US in good faith to end the war. But when just inches away from 'Islamabad MoU', we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade. Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity," Araghchi wrote on X.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

On April 8, Iran and the US agreed to a two‑week ceasefire. On April 11-12, talks between Iran and the United States were held in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan.