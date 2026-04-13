Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, most since 1989: NGOs

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 10:41
    Iran executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, most since 1989: NGOs

    Iranian authorities executed at least 1,639 people in 2025, the highest number since 1989, two NGOs said Monday, warning it risked using capital punishment even more extensively after protests in January and the war against Israel and the US, Report informs via AFP.

    The number of executions represented an increase of 68 percent on the 975 people Iran put to death in 2024, and also included 48 women who were hanged, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) said in their joint annual report.

    If the Islamic Republic "survives the current crisis, there is a serious risk that executions will be used even more extensively as a tool of oppression and repression", the update said.

    IHR -- which requires two sources to confirm an execution, the majority of which are not reported in Iranian official media -- said that the figure represented an "absolute minimum" for the number of hangings in 2025.

    The figure amounted to an average of more than four executions per day.

    Iran Human Rights Executions in Iran
    IHR: İranda 2025-ci ildə 1 639 nəfər edam edilib
    НПО: В Иране в 2025 году казнили свыше 1,6 тыс. человек

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