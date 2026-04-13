Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Ruslan Khalilov: Some telecom firms in Azerbaijan ready for IPO

    Finance
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 11:28
    Ruslan Khalilov: Some telecom firms in Azerbaijan ready for IPO

    Some participants in Azerbaijan's telecommunications sector are ready for Initial Public Offering (IPO), Chairman of the Management Board of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Ruslan Khalilov, stated during a press conference dedicated to the launch of subscription for shares of PASHA Bank CJSC, Report informs.

    Khalilov noted that some companies in the telecommunications sector, as well as in construction, could be potential candidates for IPOs in the coming years. Khalilov emphasized that PASHA Bank's share issuance should serve as an encouraging step for others to adopt this practice more widely.

    "As the BSE, we are in close communication not only with banks and other financial sector participants but with all potential issuers. We explain to them that IPOs are highly beneficial. Raising mass capital is a completely different level of capital attraction compared to private markets or loans," he said.

    Baku Stock Echange PASHA Bank Azerbaijan Telecom sector
    BFB: Telekommunikasiya sektorunun bəzi iştirakçıları IPO-ya hazırdır
    Руслан Халилов: Некоторые участники телекоммуникационного сектора Азербайджана готовы к IPO

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