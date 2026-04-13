European leaders took to social media to congratulate Hungary's new Prime Minister Péter Magyar on his victory in the parliamentary elections, Report informs.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico congratulated Péter Magyar, emphasizing his readiness for active cooperation with the new head of the Hungarian government.

"With full respect, I acknowledge the decision of the citizens of Hungary in yesterday's parliamentary elections, and I am ready for intensive cooperation with the new Hungarian Prime Minister, whom I congratulate on the election result," he wrote on X.

Fico noted that Bratislava intends to develop friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Budapest, as well as work on improving the situation of national minorities in both countries. He also stressed the importance of reviving cooperation within the Visegrád Group and coordinating efforts in the field of energy security.

According to the Slovak prime minister, the Druzhba oil pipeline remains a key element of the energy interests of Slovakia, Hungary, and all of Central Europe.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Magyar's victory "an historic moment not only for Hungary but also for European democracy," expressing hope for joint work toward security and prosperity.

"Let us move forward together towards a more sovereign Europe, for the security of our continent, our competitiveness, and our democracy," said French President Emmanuel Macron, commenting on Magyar's victory in Hungary's parliamentary elections.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his address, called for uniting efforts to build "a strong, secure, and above all united Europe."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also congratulated Magyar on his "clear electoral victory," emphasizing the strong bonds of friendship between Rome and Budapest.

"Italy and Hungary are nations bound by a deep bond of friendship, and I am certain that we will continue to collaborate in a constructive spirit in the interest of our peoples and the common challenges at the European and international level," she stated.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary were held on April 12. According to the National Election Office (NVI), after processing 98.93% of the protocols, Tisza is gaining 53.07% of the votes and 138 out of 199 seats in parliament. The ruling party of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Fidesz, has 38.43% of the votes and 55 mandates.