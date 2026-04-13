Freedom Flotilla heading toward Gaza Strip
Other countries
- 13 April, 2026
- 10:20
The Freedom Flotilla has set course for the Gaza Strip, Report informs via SNNTV.
According to the outlet, Freedom Flotilla II, described as the largest naval convoy aiming to break Gaza's blockade, is moving from European ports toward Gaza's shores.
International groups supporting Palestine announced that the flotilla will soon depart from several European ports, including Marseille in France and Barcelona in Spain, en route to Gaza.
The Freedom Flotilla is a ship convoy organized by various international NGOs to challenge the naval blockade imposed on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the region. Its goal is to provide food, medicine, and construction materials to Palestinians in Gaza, while also drawing global attention to the blockade.
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