The UK will not be involved in a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Sky News, Report informs.

It comes after US President Donald Trump said the US Navy would be blockading the critical shipping route.

A government spokesperson said: "We continue to support freedom of navigation and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is urgently needed to support the global economy and the cost of living back home.

"The Strait of Hormuz must not be subject to tolling."

They added: "We are urgently working with France and other partners to put together a wide coalition to protect freedom of navigation."

Trump earlier said the UK was sending minesweepers to help with clearing the strait.

The UK is understood to have mine-hunting systems already in the region.