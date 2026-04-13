Iranian parliament discusses new bill on Strait of Hormuz

A new draft law regarding the Strait of Hormuz has been discussed in the Iranian parliament, as Iran intends to enter a new phase in the management of the Strait of Hormuz with this bill, Report informs via ISNA.

"With this draft law, Iran will enter a new phase in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, and the passage of navies of enemy countries through the strait will be prohibited," reads the statement.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that if an attack on Iran is repeated, the Islamic Republic's response will be harsher.

"If they test us once more, we will teach them an even bigger lesson. If you fight, we will fight, and if you come with logic, we will respond with logic," said Ghalibaf, addressing his words to US President Donald Trump, reminding that Iran will not surrender.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on a number of cities. On that very day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries.

Iran, the US, and their allies reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire on the night of April 8, 2026. On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the US were held in Islamabad with Pakistan's mediation.