Israel says Hezbollah underground sites destroyed in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, according to an official military statement, Report informs.

The operation was carried out by troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit in cooperation with forces from the 13th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. During the mission, Israeli soldiers reportedly located and dismantled subterranean facilities believed to have been used to prepare attacks against Israeli forces.

According to the IDF, the troops conducted thorough searches of the sites before destroying the infrastructure.