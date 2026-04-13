Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Israel says Hezbollah underground sites destroyed in Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 11:15
    Israel says Hezbollah underground sites destroyed in Lebanon

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced it has destroyed underground infrastructure used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, according to an official military statement, Report informs.

    The operation was carried out by troops from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit in cooperation with forces from the 13th Battalion of the 7th Brigade. During the mission, Israeli soldiers reportedly located and dismantled subterranean facilities believed to have been used to prepare attacks against Israeli forces.

    According to the IDF, the troops conducted thorough searches of the sites before destroying the infrastructure.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Paramilitary group Hezbollah Escalation in Middle East Lebanon
    İsrail Livanda "Hizbullah"ın infrastrukturunu məhv edib
    ЦАХАЛ заявил об уничтожении подземной инфраструктуры "Хезболлах"

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