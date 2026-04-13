Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    WSJ: Trump weighing limited strikes against Iran after peace talks collapse

    Other countries
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 10:35
    WSJ: Trump weighing limited strikes against Iran after peace talks collapse

    US President Donald Trump and his advisers are looking at resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a way to break a stalemate in peace talks, according to officials and people familiar with the situation, Report informs via The Wall Street Journal.

    That is among the options that Trump was considering Sunday, hours after negotiations collapsed in Pakistan, the officials said.

    Trump could also resume a full-fledged bombing campaign, though officials said that was less likely given the prospect of further destabilizing the region and the president's aversion to prolonged military conflicts.

    He could also seek a more temporary blockade while he pressures allies to take responsibility for a prolonged military escort mission through the strait in the future.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump
    Media: Tramp İranın bombalanmasının bərpası mümkünlüyünü nəzərdən keçirir
    СМИ: Трамп рассматривает возможность возобновить бомбардировки Ирана

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