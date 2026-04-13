Mirjalal Baghirov: 'Cybersecurity is not a distance race'

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Organizations Association (ACOA) is working on implementing an approach that will transform the country from an ordinary participant in the digital confrontation into its consistent winner, stated TechPro DC Commercial Director Mirjalal Baghirov during the seminar "Cyber Incident Response - Binalyze Modern DFIR," Report informs.

"Since this year, I have the honor of heading the ACOA Innovation Committee, which is why today's joint presentation is particularly important to me. We strive to shape the right approach in the market so that in this endless struggle, our market is not the affected party but always the winning side," Baghirov stated.

According to him, cybersecurity is not a distance race but a game that never ends.

"The winner in this game is usually not the strongest, but the one who analyzes the situation fastest, makes decisions, and acts with maximum flexibility," the commercial director added.