Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Mohsen Rezaee: US is doomed to failure

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 10:31
    Mohsen Rezaee: US is doomed to failure

    The US, like its historic failure in attempting to open the Strait of Hormuz, is also doomed to be defeated in the naval blockade, Mohsen Rezaee, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, wrote on X, Report informs.

    Rezaee said that Iran's Armed Forces would not allow the US such an opportunity and possessed significant, untouched means of influence to counter it.

    He stressed that Iran was not a country that could be blockaded through social media posts or unrealistic plans.

    Rezaee previously served as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). On March 16, Khamenei appointed him as his military adviser.

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