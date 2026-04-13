Mohsen Rezaee: US is doomed to failure

The US, like its historic failure in attempting to open the Strait of Hormuz, is also doomed to be defeated in the naval blockade, Mohsen Rezaee, military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, wrote on X, Report informs.

Rezaee said that Iran's Armed Forces would not allow the US such an opportunity and possessed significant, untouched means of influence to counter it.

He stressed that Iran was not a country that could be blockaded through social media posts or unrealistic plans.

Rezaee previously served as commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). On March 16, Khamenei appointed him as his military adviser.