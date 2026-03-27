Araghchi, Guterres discuss the situation in Strait of Hormuz

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with UN Secretary‑General Antonio Guterres on March 26, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.

The parties discussed the latest developments in the region.

Araghchi told the UN Secretary‑General that Iran was determined to defend its national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity through legitimate means.

Informing Guterres about the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said that Tehran had taken necessary measures to ensure the safety of navigation, fully aware of its responsibilities in this waterway.

The UN Secretary‑General emphasized the importance of respecting countries' national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed serious concern over the continuation of war and bloodshed in the region.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States had sent a 15‑point plan to the Iranian authorities aimed at ending the Middle East conflict.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.