Araghchi and Fidan agree to open Iranian Consulate General in Van

A meeting took place in Tehran between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

As Report informs, citing TasnimNews, the ministers emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation in various areas, including the establishment of joint free economic zones and the activation of a new border crossing.

"In the near future, a new Iranian Consulate General will be opened in the city of Van, which, in addition to providing consular services, will play an important role in expanding cooperation between border provinces," the statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry notes.

Araghchi and Fidan also held detailed discussions on regional issues, including the Palestinian question and the situation in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized the need for joint cooperation to end military operations in the Palestinian enclave.

Both sides also stressed that Syria's stability and security depend on preserving its territorial integrity, which is "under threat due to Israel's actions."