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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    758 people evacuated from flooded homes in Makhachkala

    Region
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:11
    758 people evacuated from flooded homes in Makhachkala

    After heavy rains in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, about 760 people, including 225 children, were evacuated from flooded homes, the city mayor Dzhambulat Salavov said, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "Like the entire republic, our city has faced serious challenges caused by heavy rainfall. A total of 758 people, including 225 children, have been evacuated. Currently, 357 people are in temporary accommodation centers," the mayor said.

    Earlier, it was reported that three people had died in floods in Dagestan.

    Evacuation from flooded areas Makhachkala Dagestan
    Mahaçqalada su basmış evlərdən 758 nəfər təxliyə edilib
    В Махачкале из подтопленных домов эвакуировали 758 человек

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