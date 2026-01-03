Trump says US captures Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife in 'large-scale strike'

US President Donald Trump says the US has carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela" and "captured its leader, President Nicolas Maduro" and his wife, Report informs via BBC.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country.

This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M. at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," reads the post on Truth Social.