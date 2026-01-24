Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume in UAE
Other
24 January, 2026
- 13:51
Ukraine-Russia talks have resumed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Report informs via Sky News.
The focus of yesterday's negotiations was buffer zones and control mechanisms.
The talks are held behind closed doors.
Reuters previously noted that following yesterday's discussions, the parties failed to reach a compromise on territorial issues.
