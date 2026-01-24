Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukraine-Russia peace talks resume in UAE

    Ukraine-Russia talks have resumed in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Report informs via Sky News.

    The focus of yesterday's negotiations was buffer zones and control mechanisms.

    The talks are held behind closed doors.

    Reuters previously noted that following yesterday's discussions, the parties failed to reach a compromise on territorial issues.

