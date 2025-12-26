Azerbaijan expanded cooperation with several int'l organizations this year
Other
- 26 December, 2025
- 16:15
This year, Azerbaijan expanded its cooperation with a number of international organizations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.
According to him, cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and its member states was strengthened in 2025. In this context, a number of important events were held. Furthermore, interaction with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was expanded throughout the year.
The minister also noted that cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement continued: "Our country's interaction with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, and other platforms has expanded. At the same time, our ties with UNESCO have also strengthened."
Latest News
16:42
Levon Ter-Petrosyan's party to participate in Armenian electionsRegion
16:37
Court hearing in Ruben Vardanyan case postponed to December 30Domestic policy
16:33
Bayramov notes existence of 'favorable conditions' for full repeal of Section 907Foreign policy
16:30
Photo
Azerbaijan, UN mull cooperation in energy and sustainable developmentEnergy
16:26
Erbil, Baghdad, int'l firms extend oil export agreementOther countries
16:25
Azerbaijan expands role in energy projects through foreign investmentsForeign policy
16:23
Bayramov: Armenia must amend its constitution to sign peace dealForeign policy
16:20
Napoli interested in Bayern midfielder Leon GoretzkaFootball
16:18