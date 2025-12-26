Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Azerbaijan expanded cooperation with several int'l organizations this year

    This year, Azerbaijan expanded its cooperation with a number of international organizations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

    According to him, cooperation with the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and its member states was strengthened in 2025. In this context, a number of important events were held. Furthermore, interaction with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was expanded throughout the year.

    The minister also noted that cooperation within the Non-Aligned Movement continued: "Our country's interaction with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the CIS, and other platforms has expanded. At the same time, our ties with UNESCO have also strengthened."

