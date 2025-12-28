Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

Employees of Tokyo's Tama Zoo have safely captured a wolf that had earlier escaped from its enclosure.

Report informs, referring to Kyodo news agency, that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

Earlier, the administration of Tokyo's Tama Zoo was forced to evacuate all visitors and suspend the park's operations after one of the wolves escaped from its enclosure. How the wolf managed to escape from the enclosure remains unclear.

10:21

