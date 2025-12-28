Wolf that escaped from zoo enclosure caught in Tokyo – UPDATED

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Employees of Tokyo's Tama Zoo have safely captured a wolf that had earlier escaped from its enclosure.

    Report informs, referring to Kyodo news agency, that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

    Earlier, the administration of Tokyo's Tama Zoo was forced to evacuate all visitors and suspend the park's operations after one of the wolves escaped from its enclosure. How the wolf managed to escape from the enclosure remains unclear.

    Visitors to Tokyo's Tama Zoo were urgently evacuated after the zoo administration discovered that a wolf was missing from its enclosure, Report informs, referring to the zoo administration.

    Zoo staff have already located the animal, which is on the park's grounds. Efforts are under way to capture it. There have been no reports of injuries, and the park has been closed to visitors. It remains unknown how the wolf managed to leave its enclosure.

