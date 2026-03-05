Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Qatar condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    • 05 March, 2026
    • 14:10
    Qatar condemns Iran's strikes on Azerbaijan

    The State of Qatar strongly condemns the strikes carried out by Iranian drones on the airport in Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

    The ministry said in a statement that "the State of Qatar strongly condemns the attempt to strike the brotherly Republic of Türkiye with a ballistic missile and the strikes on the airport in the Republic of Azerbaijan using Iranian drones."

    "These hostile actions represent a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of states as part of a series of irresponsible Iranian attacks, as well as a direct threat to the security and stability of the region," the document says.

    The Qatari Foreign Ministry also stated that "the continued opening of new fronts by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the expansion of the scope of escalation in its relations with neighboring countries are extremely dangerous, and calls for the immediate cessation of this irresponsible policy that undermines the security and stability of the region, and for prioritizing the interests of the peoples of the region while adhering to the principles of good neighborliness and international law."

    "The Ministry emphasizes the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the brotherly Republic of Türkiye and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity," the statement said.

