Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed optimism over the growing economic ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Report informs via Armenpress.

Speaking at a briefing with journalists, Pashinyan said the economic agenda is starting to take precedence over politics. "It seems the economic agenda is prevailing over the political, and that"s a positive development, because political programs are meant to serve economic ones," he said.

He pointed to the August 8, 2025 Washington summit as a key milestone that opened up opportunities for economic cooperation, adding, "I am glad to see trade between Armenia and Azerbaijan beginning to take shape."

Looking ahead, Pashinyan expressed hope that the two countries will not only continue importing goods from one another but also establish full-fledged bilateral exports.

On the prospect of a formal peace agreement, he cautioned that it is still too early to set a specific timeline for completion.