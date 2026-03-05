Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss incident with Iranian drones in Nakhchivan

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov has made a phone call to Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Report informs that, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the phone call, concern was expressed over drone attacks on the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information to the other side about the drone attacks. He stated that this attack against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a violation of the norms and principles of international law and contributes to increasing tensions in the region.

The Azerbaijani side demanded that Iran clarify the incidents in a short time, provide explanations, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.