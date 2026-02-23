Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue sanctions against Lukashenko

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the continuation of sanctions against Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, emphasizing that the measures would apply not only to him but also to his entourage and family members, Report informs.

    He made the remark in an interview with the publication Dzerkalo.

    "Sanctions against Lukashenko are the first step. We will develop this further and are now working on the legal basis for continuing the sanctions policy. This will apply not only to Lukashenko, but also to his entourage, his sons, etc. We will monitor all the military assistance that he provides. We did not raise the issue of Lukashenko with the American side because we saw that the Americans were seeking communication with him and a result through diplomatic means. We will now engage on this track and discuss with the Americans that this cannot continue; that he supports the Russian regime – not only supports Russia's geopolitics, but supports it in war and helps kill civilians. We have evidence of this. All of this is on maps and video; everything is documented – how 'shaheds' entered Ukraine from the territory of Belarus thanks to relay stations. And after that strikes were carried out against us and there were civilian casualties. For us this is a crime. And we will now pursue the legal dimension of these crimes," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

    He also added that he was aware of plans to conduct joint military exercises with Russia on Belarusian territory. He stated that Ukraine would monitor the scale of these exercises, as previous major maneuvers coincided with the launch of offensives into Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy emphasized that this poses serious risks for both Ukraine and the Belarusian population.

