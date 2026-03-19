Brent crude price exceeds $116
Energy
- 19 March, 2026
- 13:04
Global oil prices accelerated the growth on Thursday, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeding $116, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of May Brent crude futures rose 8.15% from the previous close, reaching $116.13 per barrel for the first time since March 9.
May WTI futures rose only 1.38% to $96.78 per barrel.
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