Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Brent crude price exceeds $116

    Energy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 13:04
    Brent crude price exceeds $116

    Global oil prices accelerated the growth on Thursday, with the price of a barrel of Brent crude exceeding $116, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of May Brent crude futures rose 8.15% from the previous close, reaching $116.13 per barrel for the first time since March 9.

    May WTI futures rose only 1.38% to $96.78 per barrel.

    Brent crude WTI futures Oil prices
    "Brent" neftinin bir barelinin qiyməti 116 dolları ötüb - YENİLƏNİB
    Цена барреля нефти марки Brent превысила $116 - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

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