Zelenskyy to meet Canada's PM before talks with Trump in Florida

    Other countries
    • 27 December, 2025
    • 16:53
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney before holding talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida on December 28, Report informs via Ukrainian media.

    "Yes, we are now on a plane heading to the United States. On the way, we will stop in Canada, where I will meet Prime Minister Mark Carney," Zelenskyy told journalists.

    He added that an online discussion with European leaders is also planned during the meeting with Carney.

    "We will discuss all issues and share the details of the documents that I will exchange views on with Donald Trump," Zelenskyy said.

