Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New Year

    Other countries
    • 28 December, 2025
    • 17:43
    Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New Year

    Much could be resolved regarding the end of the Russia-Ukraine war before the New Year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel, as quoted by Report.

    "These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and much can be decided before the New Year. We are doing everything possible for this, but whether decisions are made depends on our partners," he said.

    Zelenskyy also addressed his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump and called on Western partners to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia.

    The Ukrainian leader further commented on the massive strikes by Russian forces, calling for new missile supplies for Ukraine's air defense systems.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia-Ukraine war
    Zelenski Qərb tərəfdaşlarını Rusiyaya qarşı sanksiyaları gücləndirməyə çağırıb
    Зеленский предрек важные новости до Нового года

    Latest News

    17:51

    Azerbaijan's traffic police issue advisory to drivers planning trips to mountainous districts

    Incident
    17:43

    Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New Year

    Other countries
    17:29

    China connects world's largest offshore solar power plant to national grid

    Other countries
    17:11

    Winterstorm leaves over 160,000 households without power in Finland

    Other countries
    17:00

    Bayraktar KIZILELMA fighter drone completes successful test flight

    Region
    16:16

    World's first 6-ton tiltrotor aircraft completes maiden flight in China

    Other countries
    15:51
    Photo

    World Azerbaijanis' Solidarity Day marked in Cairo

    Diaspora
    15:21

    Latvia withdraws from convention banning anti-personnel mines

    Other countries
    15:02

    El País: US broke its alliance with Europe in 2025

    Other countries
    All News Feed