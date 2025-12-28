Zelenskyy says significant developments possible before New Year

Much could be resolved regarding the end of the Russia-Ukraine war before the New Year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel, as quoted by Report.

"These are some of the most active diplomatic days of the year, and much can be decided before the New Year. We are doing everything possible for this, but whether decisions are made depends on our partners," he said.

Zelenskyy also addressed his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump and called on Western partners to intensify sanctions pressure on Russia.

The Ukrainian leader further commented on the massive strikes by Russian forces, calling for new missile supplies for Ukraine's air defense systems.