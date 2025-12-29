Zelenskyy says accusation that Putin's residence in Novgorod was attacked by Ukraine is lie

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the accusation that Ukraine tried to attack Putin's residence as a lie, adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv, according to Reuters, Report informs via The Guardian.

    Zelenskyy has urged the US to react to Russian threats accordingly and has cast the Russian claim as a way of undermining progress in peace talks following the Ukrainian leader's meeting with Donald Trump yesterday. We will give you more on this as we have it.

    Earlier, Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, claimed that Ukraine tried to attack Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region and so the Kremlin's negotiating position would now change, Interfax has reported.

    He said that Ukraine attacked the Russian president's state residence with 91 long-range drones on 28-29 December, without offering evidence. "Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov was quoted as having said, adding that all the drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses.

    The Russian foreign minister said that despite the alleged attack, Moscow intends to continue in the negotiating process to bring an end to the war.

