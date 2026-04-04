Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul for talks with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Istanbul on an unannounced visit, where he is expected to hold talks with Türkiye"s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Ukrainian media cited by Report, presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov confirmed the visit to journalists. "Zelenskyy has scheduled talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he said.

The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed. However, some Ukrainian media outlets suggest the discussions may include agreements related to drone interception systems.

Nykyforov added that during the visit, Zelenskyy is also expected to meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I.