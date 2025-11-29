White House launches 'Hall of Shame' for media outlets

The White House has launched a "Hall of Shame" on its official website to list news outlets it accuses of spreading misleading or false information, Report informs.

The page titled "Misleading. Biased. Exposed." names major media organizations such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS News, and The Washington Post, The New York Times, among those allegedly guilty of publishing "false claims."

In a dedicated "Media Offender of the Week" segment, the page highlights CBS News, The Boston Globe and The Independent for reportedly distorting remarks by Donald Trump - specifically misrepresenting his call for Congressional accountability as a call for their "execution."

The White House claims these outlets repeatedly mischaracterized statements by Trump, omitting context and attributing "illegal orders" to him - charges now catalogued in the online "database of media offenders."