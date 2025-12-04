Venezuela's Maduro says call with Trump was 'respectful and cordial'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday confirmed he held a "respectful and cordial" phone call with US President Donald Trump about 10 days ago, framing the conversation as a potential opening for diplomacy, Report informs via Reuters.

"If this call means steps are being taken toward a respectful dialogue between our countries, then dialogue is welcome, diplomacy is welcome," Maduro said during a televised event.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing four sources familiar with the call, that Maduro told Trump he was willing to leave Venezuela if he and his family received full legal amnesty, including the removal of US sanctions and the end of a flagship case before the International Criminal Court.

The call follows months of US pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats, threats of military action, and the designation of Cartel de los Soles as a foreign terrorist group.