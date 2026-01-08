Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker
Region
- 08 January, 2026
- 16:18
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed serious concern over the military action carried out by US forces against the oil tanker Marinera on January 7, Report informs.
According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry considers the US actions illegal.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Washington to return to compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation.
The White House announced that the crew of the Marinera will face trial for violating US sanctions against Venezuelan oil.
Latest News
16:46
TPAO, ExxonMobil subsidiary agree to joint operations in Black, Mediterranean seasEnergy
16:22
Pashinyan: Active work underway to delimit border within TRIPPRegion
16:18
Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tankerRegion
16:15
US armwrestler sanctioned after doping test at World Championship in BakuIndividual sports
16:13
Photo
Baku hosts official opening ceremony of 'Khizi-Absheron' Wind Power Plant - UPDATEDDomestic policy
15:53
Holidays extended in 15 districts of Romania due to heavy snowfallOther countries
15:33
IDF detects failed rocket launch from Gaza City toward IsraelOther countries
15:18
Armenia expects to reach $3.8B in tourism revenue by 2030Region
15:17