    Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker

    • 08 January, 2026
    • 16:18
    Russia expresses concern over US seizure of Marinera tanker

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed serious concern over the military action carried out by US forces against the oil tanker Marinera on January 7, Report informs.

    According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministry considers the US actions illegal.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Washington to return to compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation.

    The White House announced that the crew of the Marinera will face trial for violating US sanctions against Venezuelan oil.

