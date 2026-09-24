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    US, Ukraine, Russia may hold trilateral talks on energy truce

    Other countries
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 18:39
    US, Ukraine, Russia may hold trilateral talks on energy truce

    The US, Ukraine, and Russia may hold a trilateral meeting today to discuss an energy truce, Report informs, citing the Ukrainian publication ZN.UA.

    According to the source, an agreement to hold the meeting was reached during negotiations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on September 22 in New York.

    The meeting may be attended by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Rustem Umerov, US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, as well as special envoy of the Russian president Kirill Dmitriev.

    The central topic of discussion will be an energy truce, specifically its interpretation by all parties and mechanisms for monitoring compliance with any agreements. The source noted that the Russian side is expected to insist on including issues related to free navigation and the shadow fleet exporting Russian oil on the agenda.

    The development of roadmaps aimed at ending the war could also be influenced by an upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the source added. Previously, Zelenskyy stated that discussions between Ukrainian and American delegations took place following his meeting with Trump, after which Witkoff and Kushner were set to consult with the Russian side and international partners regarding possible formats for further negotiations.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Donald Trump Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian Federation United States of America Ukraine
    Bu gün ABŞ-Ukrayna-Rusiya üçtərəfli görüşü baş tuta bilər
    Трехсторонняя встреча США, Украины и России по энергоперемирию может состояться сегодня
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