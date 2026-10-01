Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

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Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev has met with a delegation of the Council of the European Union's Working Party on Eastern Europe and Central Asia (COEST), which is visiting Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–EU relations, partnership priorities, negotiations on a new bilateral agreement, energy and transport connectivity, climate cooperation, as well as regional issues.

The deputy minister stated that high-level contacts between Azerbaijan and the EU have intensified recently, and cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, and connectivity has expanded. Highlighting the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, he provided information on Azerbaijan's efforts to develop its transport and logistics infrastructure, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Port of Baku, and projects implemented in the liberated territories.

Regarding energy cooperation, the meeting addressed Azerbaijan's contribution to European energy security, the prospects for expanding natural gas supplies, and projects implemented in the field of renewable energy.

During the exchange of views on the Azerbaijan–Armenia reconciliation process, he provided information on the progress achieved since the Washington summit, Azerbaiajan's peace agenda, and the steps taken toward confidence-building.

Numerous questions from the delegation were answered during the meeting.