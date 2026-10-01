Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

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Azerbaijan national team have played their next match in the UEFA Nations League, Report informs.

The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov faced Liechtenstein in Baku.

The League D Group 2 match, held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended goalless.

Azerbaijan currently sit second in the group with two points. Lithuania lead with three points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with one point.

20:06

The UEFA Nations League match between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein has kicked off, Report informs.

The League D Group 2 match is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The match's chief referee is Austria's Christian-Petru Ciochirca.

Azerbaijan currently sit second in the group with one point. Lithuania lead the group with three points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with no points.