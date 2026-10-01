Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 22:09
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Azerbaijan national team have played their next match in the UEFA Nations League, Report informs.

    The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov faced Liechtenstein in Baku.

    The League D Group 2 match, held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, ended goalless.

    Azerbaijan currently sit second in the group with two points. Lithuania lead with three points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with one point.

    The UEFA Nations League match between Azerbaijan and Liechtenstein has kicked off, Report informs.

    The League D Group 2 match is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    The match's chief referee is Austria's Christian-Petru Ciochirca.

    Azerbaijan currently sit second in the group with one point. Lithuania lead the group with three points, while Liechtenstein are bottom with no points.

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League
    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    UEFA Nations League Azerbaijan Liechtenstein
    Photo
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan evdə Lixtenşteyn yığmasına qalib gələ bilməyib - YENİLƏNİB-3
    Photo
    Сборная Азербайджана сыграла вничью с Лихтенштейном в Лиге наций - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed