Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 23:57
    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Iceland, Greece, and Portugal October 5-8 to deepen cooperation on defense and energy security, a representative of the State Department, Tommy Pigott, said on X, Report informs.

    "While in Greece, the Secretary will lead the U.S. delegation for the sixth U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue," Pigott added.

    Marco Rubio United States of America Iceland Portugal Greece
    ABŞ üç ölkə ilə müdafiə əməkdaşlığının gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edəcək
    Госсекретарь США обсудит с Исландией, Грецией и Португалией укрепление оборонного сотрудничества
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