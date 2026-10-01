Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries
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- 01 October, 2026
- 23:57
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Iceland, Greece, and Portugal October 5-8 to deepen cooperation on defense and energy security, a representative of the State Department, Tommy Pigott, said on X, Report informs.
"While in Greece, the Secretary will lead the U.S. delegation for the sixth U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue," Pigott added.
ABŞ üç ölkə ilə müdafiə əməkdaşlığının gücləndirilməsini müzakirə edəcək
Госсекретарь США обсудит с Исландией, Грецией и Португалией укрепление оборонного сотрудничества
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