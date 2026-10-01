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    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 21:52
    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    During the first plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly's Special Political and Decolonization Committee (Fourth Committee), Azerbaijan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the UN's decolonization efforts and called for intensified action to accelerate the complete eradication of colonialism, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN said on X.

    Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Nahida Baghirova addressed the meeting:

    "Azerbaijan has consistently advocated for the full realization of the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly on decolonization.

    "In its written submission to the report of the Secretary-General on the implementation of General Assembly resolution 75/123, entitled 'Fourth Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism' (A/80/80), Azerbaijan emphasized its steadfast support for the decolonization efforts of the United Nations and called for the speeding up of this process towards the complete elimination of colonialism."

    Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the UN decolonization
    Azərbaycan BMT-ni müstəmləkəçiliyə qarşı fəaliyyəti gücləndirməyə çağırıb
    Азербайджан призвал ООН усилить противодействие колониализму
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