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    Azerbaijan-Dominica ties gain new momentum, ambassador says

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 21:28
    Azerbaijan-Dominica ties gain new momentum, ambassador says

    A new impetus is being given to Azerbaijan's integration with Latin American and Caribbean countries and Dominica's integration with the South Caucasus and Turkic world, Dominica's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, resident in Ankara, Elvis Antonio Alam told Report's Türkiye bureau.

    He said relations between Azerbaijan and Dominica had grown closer following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two countries and highlighted the steps to be taken at the next stage.

    According to the ambassador, relations between the two countries are entering a qualitatively new phase with the removal of visa requirements:

    "Under the provisions of the agreement, citizens of both countries holding valid ordinary passports will be able to enter, transit through and stay in the other country without a visa for up to 90 days within any 180-day period after the document enters into force.

    "The introduction of a visa-free regime will not only simplify travel procedures, but also revitalize direct contacts between the peoples."

    Expressing satisfaction with the expansion of relations between the countries as a result of joint efforts with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Dominica Ruslan Rzayev, Alam said that the next stage would focus primarily on facilitating air links:

    "Among other things, stimulating mutual tourism flows and creating new investment opportunities for our businesspeople are among our priorities. In particular, a foundation will be created for implementing joint projects in agriculture, renewable energy, logistics and the application of the ASAN Service model in our country."

    Ruslan Rzayev Dominican Republic Azerbaijan
    Elvis Alam: Dominikan Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək istəyir
    Элвис Алам: Доминикана намерена расширить сотрудничество с Азербайджаном
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