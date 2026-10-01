Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

The building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the iconic architectural monuments of Baku, has been illuminated in the colors of the Chinese flag, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The illumination event, carried out on October 1, was organized on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The reflection of the colors of China's national flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center serves as a symbolic expression of the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

Cooperative ties between Azerbaijan and China continue to develop across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.