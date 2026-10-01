Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 22:32
    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    The building of the Heydar Aliyev Center, one of the iconic architectural monuments of Baku, has been illuminated in the colors of the Chinese flag, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The illumination event, carried out on October 1, was organized on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. The reflection of the colors of China's national flag on the Heydar Aliyev Center serves as a symbolic expression of the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

    Cooperative ties between Azerbaijan and China continue to develop across political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields.

    Heydar Aliyev Center Azerbaijan-China relations
    Photo
    Heydər Əliyev Mərkəzi və Olimpiya Stadionu Çin bayrağının rəngləri ilə işıqlandırılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Бакинский Олимпийский стадион подсвечен цветами флага Китая - ОБНОВЛЕНО
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed