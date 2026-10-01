US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

The US State Department has waived human rights conditions for more than $300 million of military aid to Egypt in light of Cairo's "helpful role" since the launch of the US ‌war with Iran, according to a letter to US lawmakers obtained by Reuters.

Egypt started to get significant US support after signing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, and has received about $1.3 billion a year in US military aid since the late 1980s.

A portion of that aid is subject to human rights and democracy-related conditions which can be waived on national-security grounds. The withholding of funds, including under former US President Joe Biden, has caused friction between Cairo and Washington in the past.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has made a determination to waive ⁠the certification requirement with respect to $320 million in FY 2025 Foreign Military Financing for Egypt," said a letter addressed to various congressional committees dated September 21.

That portion of military aid was deemed "necessary for counterterrorism, border security, or nonproliferation programs or is otherwise important to the national security interest of the United States," according to an accompanying memo justifying the decision.

"Exercising this waiver authority is essential for the US-Egypt relationship and US national security priorities, particularly in light of Egypt's helpful role following Operation Epic Fury," said the memo, which was dated September 4 and bore Rubio"s signature.