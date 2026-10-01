Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 23:28
    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    On October 1, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Agil Gurbanov attended the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2026 alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Metin Tokel and Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Rafet Dalkıran, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The guests toured the booth of Turkish defense industry companies and viewed weapons, military equipment, aircraft, and other aerial platforms on display.

    As part of the exhibition, Director General Agil Gurbanov also held a meeting with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Latvian National Armed Forces, Major General Andis Dilans.

    The meeting noted that ADEX-2026 serves as an important platform for fostering new cooperation opportunities in the defence industry, discussing advanced technologies and innovative solutions, and further developing bilateral ties.

    Director General Agil Gurbanov and the Latvian delegation discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the fields of defense industry and security, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition
    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition
    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Agil Gurbanov 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Photo
    Aqil Qurbanov "ADEX-2026" sərgisində bir sıra görüşlər keçirib
    Photo
    Агиль Гурбанов встретился на полях ADEX-2026 с представителями оборонных ведомств Турции и Латвии
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