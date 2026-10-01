Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian defense chiefs meet in Shusha

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Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani have met in Shusha, Report informs.

"Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani toured the city of Shusha ahead of the Trilateral Meeting of the Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia to be held tomorrow," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on X.