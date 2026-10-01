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    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 23:10
    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    The death toll from an avalanche that struck a base camp in the area of Himlung Himal (7,126 meters) in the Himalayas has risen to 15, The Himalayan Times reported.

    The bodies of four more people have been recovered from under the debris.

    One person is still considered missing.

    Himalayas Avalanche
    Himalayda qar uçqunu qurbanlarının sayı 15-ə çatıb
    Число жертв схода лавины в Гималаях возросло до 15 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО
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