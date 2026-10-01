Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15
Other countries
- 01 October, 2026
- 23:10
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The death toll from an avalanche that struck a base camp in the area of Himlung Himal (7,126 meters) in the Himalayas has risen to 15, The Himalayan Times reported.
The bodies of four more people have been recovered from under the debris.
One person is still considered missing.
Himalayda qar uçqunu qurbanlarının sayı 15-ə çatıb
Число жертв схода лавины в Гималаях возросло до 15 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52