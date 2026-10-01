Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 23:43
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Power of Unity – 2026 joint military exercise in Gizilgaya and Garabaghlar Training Centers in the Garabagh economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, respectively, as well as in Boyuk Zira Training Area in the maritime zone of the Caspian Sea under Azerbaijan's jurisdiction, has concluded following the Distinguished Visitors' Day, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

    Closing ceremony was held to mark the conclusion of the exercise, during which the national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan were performed accompanied by a military band.

    Addressing the ceremony, the speakers noted that the exercise, which involved military personnel from 3 countries as participants and 9 countries as observers, contributed to the exchange of experience among service members, the enhancement of combat readiness, and the expansion of friendly relations.

    It was noted that, while carrying out activities adapted to challenging terrain and realistic combat conditions, the military personnel demonstrated a high level of professionalism, tactical competence, and coordinated action. Throughout the exercise, the service members successfully fulfilled the tasks assigned to them.

    Following the speeches, gifts were presented to the distinguished military personnel.

    The participating military personnel then conducted a ceremonial march-past in front of the grandstand.

    The ceremony concluded with performances by the creative ensemble of the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center.

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes
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