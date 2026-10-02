Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijan U19 futsal team learns Euro 2027 qualifying opponents

    Football
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 20:31
    Azerbaijan U19 futsal team learns Euro 2027 qualifying opponents

    Azerbaijan's U19 futsal national team will face Ukraine, Croatia and Greece in the main round of the 2027 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship.

    The draw has placed Azerbaijan in Group 7, with the matches scheduled to take place in Croatia from March 30 to April 4, 2027, the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation told Report.

    The group winners will secure a place in the final tournament, which will be staged in Kazakhstan.

    Azerbaijani national futsal team
    Azərbaycanın futzal millisinin AÇ-2027-nin əsas mərhələsindəki rəqibləri müəyyənləşib
    Определились соперники сборной Азербайджана по футзалу U19 на ЧЕ-2027
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed