Azerbaijan U19 futsal team learns Euro 2027 qualifying opponents

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Azerbaijan's U19 futsal national team will face Ukraine, Croatia and Greece in the main round of the 2027 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship.

The draw has placed Azerbaijan in Group 7, with the matches scheduled to take place in Croatia from March 30 to April 4, 2027, the Azerbaijan Futsal Federation told Report.

The group winners will secure a place in the final tournament, which will be staged in Kazakhstan.